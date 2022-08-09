15-year-old shot in leg while walking in East Side neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in the East Side neighborhood.
He was attacked while walking in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue about 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
No arrests were reported.
