Man stabbed while riding moped in Old Town

A man was stabbed while riding a moped Wednesday night in Old Town on the Near North Side.

He was in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone approached him, brandished a “sharp object” and swung it at the man about 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The man, whose age was not released, was cut on his wrist. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

Last week, a man was fatally stabbed about a mile away during what witnesses described as a road rage attack at a busy intersection in River North.

