Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
Jose Martinez was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.
The 22-year-old was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Jose Martinez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead early Friday morning.
No arrests have been reported.
