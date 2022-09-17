The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting

Jose Martinez was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.

A man fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Jose Martinez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

No arrests have been reported.

