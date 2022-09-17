Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting

A man fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Jose Martinez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

No arrests have been reported.

