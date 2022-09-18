The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person found shot to death in Altgeld Gardens

About 2:20 a.m. Sunday, responding officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 133rd Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person found shot to death in Altgeld Gardens
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

A person was shot to death Sept. 18, 2022.

Sun-Times file

A person was found shot to death early Sunday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., responding officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 133rd Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police
Man killed in South Loop shooting: police
18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police
COPA investigating after Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
Lightfoot urges ‘respectful’ celebrations following chaotic night of Mexican Independence Day revelry
The Latest
North Lawndale College Prep students follow principles inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. in serving as “Peace Warriors” at their high school.
Chicago
After a pandemic break, North Lawndale College Prep students are ‘Peace Warriors’ again
Based on principles inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., the West Side high school trains students to resist and prevent violence.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Sun-Times file photo
Crime
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.
Crime
Man killed in South Loop shooting: police
An unidentified man was killed after being shot in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police
A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
By Mary Norkol
 
police tape
Crime
COPA investigating after Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.
By Mary Norkol
 