Person found shot to death in Altgeld Gardens

A person was found shot to death early Sunday in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.
About 2:20 a.m., responding officers found the person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 133rd Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
The Latest
Based on principles inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., the West Side high school trains students to resist and prevent violence.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.
An unidentified man was killed after being shot in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.
A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.