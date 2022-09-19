Person found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley

A person was found shot to death in an alley Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Officers responded to a call of a male who was unresponsive about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Place, Chicago police said.
A male was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Mother of man found shot in burning vehicle calls for improvements on Far South Side road: ‘They need to know Myron was well-loved’
The Latest
“He’s done a fantastic job from Day 1 when he told everyone what he expected from everybody,” former MLB manager Jerry Narron said.
A touchdown would’ve kept the Bears in the game, but coming up short ended any thought of a comeback.
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.
The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a suspect got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m.
They act threatened and angry about a person from abroad who has mastered the language.