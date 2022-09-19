The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Person found fatally shot in Grand Crossing alley

Officers responded to a call of a male who was unresponsive about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Place.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was found shot to death in an alley Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of a male who was unresponsive about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Place, Chicago police said.

A male was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

