Man shot in Seward Park

A man was wounded in a shooting at Seward Park on the Near North Side Monday night.
The man, 39, was in the park about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Elm Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
