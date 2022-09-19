The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Man shot in Seward Park

The man, 39, was in the park about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Elm Street when someone opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 300 block of West Elm Street at Seward Park, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting at Seward Park on the Near North Side Monday night.

The man, 39, was in the park about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Elm Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Michigan off Navy Pier on Monday afternoon.
News
3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
The child is in critical condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Mohammad Samra
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been on the 10-day IL with a sprained left ankle since Sept. 3. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras fighting to return, running out of season
Cubs manager David Ross said for Contreras (sprained left ankle), running on a curve still poses a bit of a challenge.
By Maddie Lee
 
Timmy Knudsen, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s appointee to replace former Ald. Michele Smith in the 43rd Ward.
Elections
Zoning change? Lightfoot taps zoning appeals board chair Knudsen to replace retired Ald. Smith in 43rd Ward
The appointment is expected to give Knudsen a running start in next year’s aldermanic elections in the affluent North Side ward, which typically sees heavily contested races. The nomination goes before the City Council Rules Committee Tuesday and the full Council Wednesday.
By Allison Novelo
 
merlin_91043757.jpg
Washington
Sister of Lombard man freed by Taliban in hostage swap ‘stunned, very happy’ after 3 a.m. call from Biden
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and a civilian contractor in Afghanistan, was abducted in 2020. His sister in Lombard had pushed for years to get his release.
By Lynn Sweet and Mitch Dudek
 
Cubs manger David Ross said Keegan Thompson will be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the next few days.
Cubs
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson to be activated this week; Hayden Wesneski set for another start
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson (low back tightness) has been on the 15-day IL for about a month.
By Maddie Lee
 