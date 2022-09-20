The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Person found dead in garbage can in Roseland

The body, a male, was found about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

Sun-Times file photo

Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Roseland on the South Side.

Further information was not available.

A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.
Man killed, 9 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago Monday
A man, 30, died after he was shot in the neck and lower back while walking in Calumet Heights.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dear Abby: 2 adult siblings ignore parents’ 60th anniversary
It’s a big deal to Mom and Dad, who wish their son and daughter would inquire about a celebration.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Young children who are expelled need extra social and emotional support and their teachers, often undervalued, need to be championed and provided with adequate resources, said Kate Zinsser, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Illinois Chicago.
The persistent problem of preschool expulsions
Illinois enacted a law in 2018 aimed at curbing preschool expulsions. Progress has been made, but racial disparities in expulsions persist, a UIC expert says.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Chicago art collective, Floating Museum, has been named as the artistic team that will lead the 2023 Chicago Architecture Biennial. Pictured are, from left: Faheem Majeed, Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford, Andrew Schachman, and Avery R. Young.
Thumbs up for return of Chicago Architecture Biennial in 2023
The biennial has been a good ambassador for the city, a reminder of Chicago’s continuing contribution to the world’s art and architecture.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pork chop saute with cherry-balsamic reduction.
Menu planner: Plan your dinner around pork chop saute
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 