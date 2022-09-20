Person found dead in garbage can in Roseland

Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Roseland on the South Side.
The body, a male, was found about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said.
Further information was not available.
