Tuesday, September 20, 2022
2 teens charged with carjacking in Humboldt Park

Two boys, 16 and 17, are charged with stealing a car Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two teenage boys have been charged with carjacking a man in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, are accused of stealing the car Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue.

Officers located the stolen car parked in the same neighborhood later in the day, Chicago police said. The two boys fled the area on foot when officers approached, but they were taken into custody shortly afterward.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one count each of vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old boy also is charged with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

The Latest
Pier.jpeg
Crime
Surveillance video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, law enforcement source says
The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, according to police. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” officials said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Multiple ambulances lined up outside of Chicago’s Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Crime
Man dies after shot while walking in Calumet Heights
The man, 30, was shot in the neck and lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
No time is better for pickling than summer, which yields more vegetables than you can shake a stick at.
Recipes
Quick-pickling a great option for your summer veggies
Quick-pickling differs from canning and jarring in that it is a short-term method that involves marinating the vegetables in a sugar-and-vinegar brine.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.
Crime
Man killed, 9 other people wounded by gunfire across Chicago Monday
The man, 30, died after he was shot in the neck and lower back while walking in Calumet Heights.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Person found dead in garbage can in Roseland
The body, a male, was found about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 