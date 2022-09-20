2 teens charged with carjacking in Humboldt Park

Two teenage boys have been charged with carjacking a man in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, are accused of stealing the car Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North Avenue.

Officers located the stolen car parked in the same neighborhood later in the day, Chicago police said. The two boys fled the area on foot when officers approached, but they were taken into custody shortly afterward.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one count each of vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old boy also is charged with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

