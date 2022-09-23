Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a stabbing early Friday in Austin on the West Side.
The man, 40, was in a second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone began stabbing him around 3:25 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered several stab wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Minutes later, a woman was found on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street with stab wounds in the neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incidents appeared to be related, according to police.
No one was in custody.
