The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin

The man found found in an apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street, and the woman down the street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin
Two teens were shot July 17, 2021 in Little Village.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a stabbing early Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 40, was in a second-floor apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone began stabbing him around 3:25 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered several stab wounds and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Minutes later, a woman was found on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street with stab wounds in the neck, police said. She was taken to the same hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incidents appeared to be related, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
10 shot in Chicago Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy
State Sen. Emil Jones III set to be arraigned on federal bribery charges
4 shot in Douglas on South Side
Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Man shot to death at Austin gas station
Cook County judge charged with domestic battery, placed on restricted duties
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
10 shot in Chicago Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy
The boy was shot in the 4800 block of South Honore Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Crime
State Sen. Emil Jones III set to be arraigned on federal bribery charges
Jones allegedly agreed to protect the red-light camera company SafeSpeed from legislation in the Illinois General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate. Then, the state senator allegedly lied to the FBI about it.
By Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We fight every day about my husband’s bad weed habit
He enjoys smoking and doesn’t want to give it up, but his wife says it turns him into someone else and makes parenthood impossible.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Folk singer Jim Post.
Obituaries
Singer Jim Post, Chicago folk music star who hit big with ‘Reach Out of the Darkness,’ dead at 82
Chicago performer Corky Siegel said, “I think he was just the greatest in the Chicago folk scene.” He later reinvented himself, writing and performing in one-man plays about Mark Twain.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
LiqrBox, 873 N. Orleans St., where a man was killed outside the club on Sept. 18, 2021.
The Watchdogs
Police shut down South Side, West Side businesses over violence, go easy on clout-heavy bars downtown
Since 2015, the Chicago Police Department has shut down at least 58 businesses, most on the South Side and West Side, after shootings at or near their premises even as violence surged downtown.
By Tim NovakFrank Main, and 1 more
 