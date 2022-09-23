10 shot in Chicago Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy

Ten people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.
- Two people were shot in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South Indiana Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the lower right leg. He was listed in good condition. The other person was shot in the lower left leg and refused medical attention, officials said.
- A 16-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was walking in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when he was shot in the left side of his face about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Thursday afternoon, four people were shot on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached them and began shooting about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the 200 block of East 35th Street, police said. Two men, 44 and 65, were shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. The 65-year-old man also was struck in the leg. Two other men, whose ages are not known, were also shot. One was grazed in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The other man declined medical attention, and police said it was not known where he was shot.
At least three others were hurt by gunfire Thursday.
