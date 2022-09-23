The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
10 shot in Chicago Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy

The boy was shot in the 4800 block of South Honore Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ten people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

  • Two people were shot in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South Indiana Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. One person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the lower right leg. He was listed in good condition. The other person was shot in the lower left leg and refused medical attention, officials said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen was walking in the 4800 block of South Honore Street when he was shot in the left side of his face about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
  • Thursday afternoon, four people were shot on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached them and began shooting about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the 200 block of East 35th Street, police said. Two men, 44 and 65, were shot in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. The 65-year-old man also was struck in the leg. Two other men, whose ages are not known, were also shot. One was grazed in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The other man declined medical attention, and police said it was not known where he was shot.

At least three others were hurt by gunfire Thursday.

Two teens were shot July 17, 2021 in Little Village.
Crime
Woman stabbed to death, man critically wounded in Austin
The man found found in an apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street, and the woman down the street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Crime
State Sen. Emil Jones III set to be arraigned on federal bribery charges
Jones allegedly agreed to protect the red-light camera company SafeSpeed from legislation in the Illinois General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate. Then, the state senator allegedly lied to the FBI about it.
By Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We fight every day about my husband’s bad weed habit
He enjoys smoking and doesn’t want to give it up, but his wife says it turns him into someone else and makes parenthood impossible.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Folk singer Jim Post.
Obituaries
Singer Jim Post, Chicago folk music star who hit big with ‘Reach Out of the Darkness,’ dead at 82
Chicago performer Corky Siegel said, “I think he was just the greatest in the Chicago folk scene.” He later reinvented himself, writing and performing in one-man plays about Mark Twain.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
LiqrBox, 873 N. Orleans St., where a man was killed outside the club on Sept. 18, 2021.
The Watchdogs
Police shut down South Side, West Side businesses over violence, go easy on clout-heavy bars downtown
Since 2015, the Chicago Police Department has shut down at least 58 businesses, most on the South Side and West Side, after shootings at or near their premises even as violence surged downtown.
By Tim NovakFrank Main, and 1 more
 