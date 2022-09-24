Man fatally shot at gathering in Morgan Park

A man was killed in a shooting at a gathering early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The 30-year-old was in the backyard at the gathering when he was shot by someone just after 2 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name hasn’t been released yet.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
They were in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when they were attacked, police said.
They were driving in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when they were shot, police said.
The woman was driving in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she was killed in a car crash, police said.
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.