Saturday, September 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot at gathering in Morgan Park

The man was in a backyard at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Sept. 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Time file

A man was killed in a shooting at a gathering early Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was in the backyard at the gathering when he was shot by someone just after 2 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, Sept. 24, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
They were in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when they were attacked, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 24, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
They were driving in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman died in a crash Sept. 24, 2022 in East Hyde Park.
Chicago
Woman dies in crash in East Hyde Park
The woman was driving in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she was killed in a car crash, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death Sept. 24, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man killed in South Austin shooting
The attack happened in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A fatal shooting was reported early Saturday in the 2400 block of West Ogden.
Crime
Man found shot to death on West Side
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 