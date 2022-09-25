The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A 47-year-old man was struck by gunfire in the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 47, was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 3:35 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He hasn’t been identified.

No arrests have been made.

