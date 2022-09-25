Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 47, was in the 6300 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 3:35 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He hasn’t been identified.

No arrests have been made.

