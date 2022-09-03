Man shot in the face in Near North Side drive-by shooting

A man was shot while driving Saturday night on the Near North Side.

The man, 38, was driving south at around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalleStreet when a black Jeep approached and someone inside fired four shots at his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his right cheek and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one was immediately taken into in custody. Detectives are investigating.