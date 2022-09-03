The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Man shot in the face in Near North Side drive-by shooting

The man was driving south on LaSalle Street when someone in a black Jeep approached and fired four shots at his vehicle.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a 38-year-old man was shot while driving Saturday in a silver Toyota Supra in the 400 block of North La Salle Street in the River North neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot while driving Saturday night on the Near North Side.

The man, 38, was driving south at around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalleStreet when a black Jeep approached and someone inside fired four shots at his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his right cheek and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one was immediately taken into in custody. Detectives are investigating.

