Man shot in the face in Near North Side drive-by shooting

A man was shot while driving Saturday night on the Near North Side.
The man, 38, was driving south at around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North LaSalleStreet when a black Jeep approached and someone inside fired four shots at his vehicle, Chicago police said.
He was shot in his right cheek and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No one was immediately taken into in custody. Detectives are investigating.
The Latest
He didn’t start Saturday night after making three consecutive starts at catcher — marking the first time he made at least three consecutive starts behind the plate since June 8-11.
But if Ross really believes the free-agent-to-be might be back in the fold in 2023, he didn’t give it away.
“You can see a lot of players have success out there, but nobody respects them how they respect ‘the Machine,’ ” said the Cubs’ Franmil Reyes, Pujols’ fellow Dominican. “That means a lot to all of us.”
The Sox moved to within two games of the Guardians in the American League Central. They have won four consecutive games under acting manager Miguel Cairo.
Askia Bullie and Tyler Randall are making a difference in multiple sports for the Warriors. On Saturday, they played starring roles as Westinghouse rolled by neighborhood rival Raby 44-6 to retain the Jackson Classic trophy.