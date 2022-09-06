The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Man beaten and robbed on Blue Line train in Loop

Reports of robberies are up 50% over last year in the 1st police district, which covers a large portion of downtown, including the Loop.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was beaten and robbed early Tuesday on a CTA Blue Line train in the Loop.

An argument turned physical between the 28-year-old man and another person around 1:40 a.m. on a train in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

The man’s wallet was stolen and he suffered bruises to the body, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The other person exited the train when it stopped and fled, police said. No arrests were reported.

Crime – primarily theft – has increased dramatically downtown and on the CTA in the past year, according to police data.

Reports of robberies are up 50% over last year in the 1st police district, which covers a large portion of downtown, including the Loop. Overall crime is up 90% in the district from a year ago, according to police.

