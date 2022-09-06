The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in West Pullman

The man was in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The man, 24, was standing near an alley about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the head in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

