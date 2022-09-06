Man fatally shot in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.
The man, 24, was standing near an alley about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the head in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Video shows guard ‘defending himself and employees’ as he fatally shot ax-wielding man outside Greektown pot dispensary: source
