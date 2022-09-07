Man killed, 12 other people wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including five teens and 91-year-old man

A man was killed and 12 other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday, including five teenagers and a 91-year-old man.



The fatal attack occurred about 7 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side. A man, 24, was standing near an alley in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenage boys were shot about an hour earlier in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The 15-year-olds were standing near a sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when someone started shooting, police said. Both boys were struck in the leg, and one of them also was shot in the forearm. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The boy, 14, was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard when two people stepped out of a nearby vehicle about 10:40 p.m. and opened fire, striking the boy multiple times in the legs, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Two teenagers were shot about 20 minutes later inside a garage in Calumet Heights on the South Side. A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot about 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, police said. The girl was shot multiple times in the legs and once in the hand, while the boy was shot multiple times in the legs, police said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. Officers located shell casings in an alley outside the garage.

A 91-year-old man was seriously wounded in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found the man around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue.He was unable to talk to police and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.A weapon was recovered but no one was in custody.

At least six other people were wounded by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago, including a 34-year-old man who was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported in any of the attacks.

