Man killed, 2 bystanders wounded during exchange of gunfire in Austin

A man died and two bystanders were injured during an exchange of gunfire in Austin on the West Side early Thursday.

Two gunmen – a 53-year-old man and another man – were arguing around 12:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they each drew a gun and started shooting, Chicago police said.

The 53-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman, 42, and a man, 23, who were nearby were wounded, police said.

The man was shot twice in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were listed in fair condition, according to police.

The other gunman fled the area on foot, police said. No arrests were reported.

