Friday, September 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Driver killed, passenger wounded after attacked on West Side, then followed downtown where more shots were fired

The couple ended up in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.

A driver was killed and a passenger was wounded after they were attacked on the West Side, then were followed downtown where more shots were fired.

The man, 27, and the woman, 20, were driving on the West Side about 3:10 a.m. when someone in a silver truck pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The driver of the truck then followed the man and woman toward downtown, where the gunman continued to fire gunshots in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.

The man was shot several times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

The woman was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were made.

The attack happened in the 18th police district, where shootings are up about 40% and overall crime is up 52% from last year, according to police data.

