8 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Thursday

Two men died and six other people were shot Thursday in Chicago, including a gunman killed and two bystanders wounded in a shootout shortly after midnight on the West Side.



About 12:30 a.m., a 53-year-old man and another man were arguing in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they each drew a gun and started shooting, Chicago police said. The 53-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. A woman, 42, and a man, 23, who were nearby were wounded. The man was shot twice in the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both were listed in fair condition. The other gunman fled the area on foot.

Late Thursday, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot while outside his car in East Garfield Park on the West Side. He was in the 3100 block of West Madison Street when two people walked up and one of them fired a handgun about 11:50 p.m., police said. The man was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Earlier in the day, a man was shot while driving in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 29, was in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when a person shot toward his car about 4:20 p.m., striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Roseland on the South Side about five hours later. She was standing on a sidewalk in the 10800 block of South Michigan Avenue when a car drove up and someone inside opened fire about 9:15 p.m., police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A 33-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest was among at least two other people wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago.

No arrests were reported in the attacks.

