The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man riding scooter dies after being struck by car, shot in South Shore

The man, 22, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Fifteen people were shot September 29, 2021 in Chicago.

A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was then gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said.

The man, 22, later died at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The collision happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, according to police. After being struck, the man ran west on 71st Street as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest.

The Sonata then crashed into a guard rail, police said.

No arrests were reported.

