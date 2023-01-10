The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail

Joanna McCree is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police say she was involved with an inmate held at the jail whom she met at the hospital where she worked.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail
Screenshot_2023_01_10_at_7.06.23_PM.png

Joanna McCree, 34, is being held at Cook County Jail.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office

A nurse has been charged with drug possession after attempting to deliver illegal drugs given to her by an undercover police officer to her lover in Cook County Jail.

On Jan. 7, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Joanna McCree, 34, planned to bring narcotics to a man she was dating who was being held in the jail, police said.

An undercover investigator later contacted McCree, posing as the person who would provide her the drugs and asked her to meet at a pre-determined location. The nurse was then taken into custody at her workplace after accepting an envelope containing what she believed were the illegal drugs.

McCree told investigators that she became involved in a romantic relationship with the inmate while he was being treated at the hospital where she worked.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.

Bond was set at $75,000-D during her court appearance on Sunday, and she is currently being held in custody at the jail.

Next Up In Crime
1 held, 3 at-large as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
Head of City Council’s public safety committee renews call to fire Chicago cop with ties to far-right Proud Boys
Assault weapons to be banned in Illinois: House passes bill — and Pritzker vows to sign it ‘immediately’
Fatal shootings of couple found in South Loop home ruled murder-suicide
4 dead, 3 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Man shot dead in South Shore
The Latest
Jim Kendros, a music lecturer, performer and composer, talks about music, theory and life at the Belmont Village senior living community in Buffalo Grove.
Columnists
‘We live better than the kings’
Jim Kendros brings music and philosophy to elderly residents at Belmont Village.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support over mayor’s failure to call after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after a shooting accident last fall.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears fans’ patience rewarded: They’ve got a franchise QB and the No. 1 pick
Justin Fields, draft capital and a ton of salary-cap space — what a trifecta!
By Laurence Holmes
 
DY0A9285.jpg
Crime
1 held, 3 at-large as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
An Illinois State Police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in the 1100 block of North Wells Street, with 1 in custody and SWAT officers looking for three people inside a high-rise.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sisters Kimberly (left) and Rebecca George (right) look at orders to be processed at their bookstore at Volumes Bookcafe at 1373 N. Milwaukee Ave in Wicker Park, Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A recent tweet by Rebecca went viral when she complained about a customer returning $800 worth of books that they solely used for staging. Since then hundreds of orders have been placed by people around the US through the bookstores website.
Chicago
Independent Chicago bookstore owner’s tweet venting over $800 return goes viral
More than 5 million people viewed a tweet by Rebecca George, co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe in Wicker Park and downtown, who complained about a customer who made a huge book purchase for a “staging” — then brought them back.
By Stefano Esposito
 