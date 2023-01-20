The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park

The woman, 24, was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when she was stabbed in the neck and ear, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park
A woman was fatally stabbed Jan. 20, 2023 on the West Side.

A woman was fatally stabbed Jan. 20, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The woman, 24, was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when she was stabbed in the neck and ear, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Attackers shouted name of rival gang before firing nearly 40 shots that critically wounded man with mental disabilities: source
‘El Chapo’ aide pleads guilty to drug charges in Chicago
12-year-old boy grazed in hand when gun goes off as relative was taking it out of his pocket at gas station
Why did Charles Manson order killings? NU psychologist, other experts offer a new take
Charges filed against man shot by off-duty Chicago police officer during attempted robbery
Man shot after traffic accident in Chatham
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, shown at a City Hall news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
News
Garcia mentioned in recording during feds’ ComEd probe
The congressman, who is running for mayor of Chicago, is not accused of wrongdoing, and his spokesperson told the Sun-Times on Friday that he “is not involved in any investigation in any manner.”
By Jon Seidel and Fran Spielman
 
Stephanie Muñoz-Navarro, a nontenure-track lecturer who teaches Spanish, chants during a strike outside the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East in the Little Italy neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Education
UIC faculty strike continues as chancellor says ‘financial constraints’ holding back agreement
A union leader said management made an offer early in Friday’s negotiations that “shows significant enough movement” that bargaining would continue.
By Nader Issa
 
Jesus.jpeg
Crime
Attackers shouted name of rival gang before firing nearly 40 shots that critically wounded man with mental disabilities: source
Police believe the attackers were Latin Saints but identified themselves as members of another gang to ambush potential rivals, a source said.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 
Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in Illinois are displayed at a sporting goods store on Sunday in Tinley Park.
Columnists
Illinois sheriffs inflamed public for no good reason by refusing to enforce assault weapons law
Law enforcement discretion is a long-accepted policy. But sheriffs issuing written statements flatly declaring they won’t enforce a state law no matter what sure does appear to go well beyond that.
By Rich Miller
 
Perspectives-Leadership’s Gianni Cobb (1) shoots the ball over Phillips.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 