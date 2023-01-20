Woman fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park

A woman was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The woman, 24, was in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when she was stabbed in the neck and ear, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
