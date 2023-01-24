Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police

A man was shot and killed during a standoff with Gary, Indiana, SWAT officers Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Chase Street after getting several hang-up 911 calls, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said at a news conference.

When officers arrived a woman ran out of the home and said that there was an armed male inside the house, Fifield said. Officers saw the man and attempted to negotiate with him before calling for a hostage negotiator and a SWAT team.

The negotiator worked with the man for about half an hour before SWAT arrived, Fifield said. Negotiations failed, and the man walked out of the home with a gun pointed at his head. He got into a car that was parked in front of the home.

A “sequence of events” took place during which shots were fired and the man was shot dead, Fifield said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many SWAT team officers fired shots or whether the man also opened fire.

Fifield also said investigators were still looking into whether the fatal shot was fired by an officer or was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Indiana State Police are investigating.

