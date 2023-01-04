1 dead, 2 hurt in crash after carjacking attempt in Loop
A male suspect was killed and a female motorist and female suspect taken to a hospital with injuries in a crash on East Lake Street, authorities say.
A man was killed and two women injured when an attempted carjacking led a driver to crash into the support column of a CTA elevated train line Wednesday in the Loop, police said.
The woman, whose age was not known, was inside her vehicle about 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lake Street when a man and woman got into her car, Chicago police said. A struggle occurred inside the vehicle. The car struck the support beam.
Chicago fire officials pulled the three from the car and took them to nearby hospitals. The man was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The women were stabilized at the hospital, officials said.
The female suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.
Detectives are investigating.
