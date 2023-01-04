The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 dead, 2 hurt in crash after carjacking attempt in Loop

A male suspect was killed and a female motorist and female suspect taken to a hospital with injuries in a crash on East Lake Street, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 2 hurt in crash after carjacking attempt in Loop
merlin_110654460.jpg

Chicago police work the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the Loop on Wednesday evening. Police say a dark-colored SUV crashed into a support column of the CTA ‘L’ on East Lake Street after a male and female entered the vehicle in a carjacking attempt.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and two women injured when an attempted carjacking led a driver to crash into the support column of a CTA elevated train line Wednesday in the Loop, police said.

The woman, whose age was not known, was inside her vehicle about 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lake Street when a man and woman got into her car, Chicago police said. A struggle occurred inside the vehicle. The car struck the support beam.

Chicago fire officials pulled the three from the car and took them to nearby hospitals. The man was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The women were stabilized at the hospital, officials said.

The female suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

merlin_110654476.jpg

One person was killed and two people injured in a crash in a carjacking attempt in the Loop. A woman is in custody.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
9-year-old boy pointed gun at his head, accidentally killed himself in Washington Heights home, witness told police
Driver sentenced for crash that killed pregnant Beecher woman, 3 sons in 2017
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park
Man accused of opening fire during chaotic argument outside Near North Side bowling alley, killing woman and wounding her sister
Man charged with the murder of 6-month-old son, months after boy was found not breathing in Mount Prospect home
Video shows burglars using sledgehammer to break into Mag Mile store on Christmas
The Latest
12647498_010322_wls_gallardo_9yo_balloon_release_430p_vid.jpg
Crime
9-year-old boy pointed gun at his head, accidentally killed himself in Washington Heights home, witness told police
The account of the shooting came from another child who told investigators Jarvis Watts was playing with a gun when it went off New Year’s evening in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, the police report states.
By Tom Schuba
 
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.
Bears
Devin Hester a Hall of Fame finalist again
Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 career kick-return touchdowns — 14 on punt returns and six on kickoff returns. He also returned a field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the Giants in 2006.
By Mark Potash
 
Reporters, community members and church leaders tour the common area of the new emergency shelter at the St. Catherine of Siena/St. Lucy rectory, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Oak Park, Ill.
News
Emergency overnight shelter opens in former Oak Park rectory
As winter cold emphasizes the need for safe overnight housing, guests and small families can pick up three meals, connect with support staff and take a hot shower
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Chicago skyline in 2020
Entertainment and Culture
Search is on for Chicago’s first poet laureate
The poet will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000 for the commissioning of new poems and to create public programs, including for youth and students.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Curie’s Shawn Brown (3) controls the ball past Simeon’s Miles Rubin (24).
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 