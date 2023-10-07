The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

4 shot in Uptown

About 12:30 p.m., two people with guns approached the group in the 5000 block of North Winthrop and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 shot in Uptown
Four people were shot Saturday in Uptown.

Four people were shot Saturday in Uptown.

Sun-Times file

Four people were shot in an Uptown neighborhood attack Saturday afternoon on the North Side.

About 12:30 p.m., two people with guns approached the group in the 5000 block of North Winthrop and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 26-year-old woman hit in the face was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston along with a 43-year-old man hit in the leg, police said.

A 28-year-old woman hit in the shoulder and head was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, as was a 61-year-old woman who was hit in the leg.

All were listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights
Oak Lawn woman charged with murder in Loop stabbing of girl, 16
In massive COVID-19 relief fraud, gangs used millions in government aid on guns, drugs, feds say
Aurora man charged in Willowbrook Juneteenth weekend shooting that killed 1, injured 22
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
Man in custody after 2 fatally shot in their New City home
The Latest
The Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been effective in the preseason.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ penalty-kill tactics emphasize aggressiveness within diamond formation
The Hawks’ switch last season from a piston to diamond PK structure was effective. This season, they’ll keep the diamond but be more aggressive at certain moments to create turnovers and clears.
By Ben Pope
 
A close up of Connor Bedard, in a Blackhawks without a helmet, uniform staring off into the distance.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
By Ben Pope
 
Burnt out vehicles in Ashkelon are pictured following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023.
Politics
Chicago’s Jewish, Palestinian communities react to violence in Israel: ‘They just want peace’
At least 200 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Israel, while 198 were dead in a retaliatory strike on the Gaza Strip that wounded at least 1,610 more, authorities reported.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis on Saturday.
Nation/World
‘We are at war,’ Israel’s Netanyahu says after Hamas kills at least 200 in deadliest attack in years, 198 more said killed in retaliation
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip attacked Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday, Simchat Torah.
By Josef Federman | AP and Issam Adwan | AP
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
1 dead, another critically injured in head-on crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 