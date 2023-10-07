4 shot in Uptown

Four people were shot in an Uptown neighborhood attack Saturday afternoon on the North Side.
About 12:30 p.m., two people with guns approached the group in the 5000 block of North Winthrop and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
A 26-year-old woman hit in the face was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston along with a 43-year-old man hit in the leg, police said.
A 28-year-old woman hit in the shoulder and head was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, as was a 61-year-old woman who was hit in the leg.
All were listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The Hawks’ switch last season from a piston to diamond PK structure was effective. This season, they’ll keep the diamond but be more aggressive at certain moments to create turnovers and clears.
The Blackhawks welcome the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft into the fold this fall. We provide details on his play, his progress and his promise in Chicago throughout the days leading up to his Oct. 10 debut.
At least 200 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Israel, while 198 were dead in a retaliatory strike on the Gaza Strip that wounded at least 1,610 more, authorities reported.
‘We are at war,’ Israel’s Netanyahu says after Hamas kills at least 200 in deadliest attack in years, 198 more said killed in retaliation
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip attacked Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday, Simchat Torah.
About 11:50 p.m., a 53-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he struck another vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.