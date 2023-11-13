Firefighter dies after battling Lincoln Park blaze: CFD

A Chicago firefighter who was badly hurt Monday morning during an extra-alarm fire at a Lincoln Park building has died, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was trapped after a “bad fall” while fighting the fire at a four-story building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt was scheduled to address the media about 10 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

On behalf of the Fire Commisioner, it is my sad duty to report the passing of our member injured this morning at 2430 Lincoln. Commissioner Nance-Holt will address media at Illinois Masonic. About 945, subject to change.



Langford — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 13, 2023

He took a “long fall and ended up trapped behind a wall,” department spokesperson Larry Langford. “They had to extricate him.”

About 150 firefighters were on the scene. No one else has been injured. Langford said it was too early to know how or why the fire started.

The eastbound #74 bus on Fullerton Avenue has been rerouted near the fire, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

Check back for details.