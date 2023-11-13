The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
News Metro/State

Firefighter dies after battling Lincoln Park blaze: CFD

The firefighter was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he passed away, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
 Updated  
fire1.JPG

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago firefighter who was badly hurt Monday morning during an extra-alarm fire at a Lincoln Park building has died, according to fire officials.

The firefighter was trapped after a “bad fall” while fighting the fire at a four-story building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt was scheduled to address the media about 10 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

He took a “long fall and ended up trapped behind a wall,” department spokesperson Larry Langford. “They had to extricate him.”

About 150 firefighters were on the scene. No one else has been injured. Langford said it was too early to know how or why the fire started.

The eastbound #74 bus on Fullerton Avenue has been rerouted near the fire, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

Check back for details.

An illustration featuring dating app swiping.
merlin_117262432.jpg
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime scene tape. File photo
Community organizers celebrate the grand opening of a new mental health clinic on the West Side.
