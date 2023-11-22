Bodies of boy, 6, and man, 40, found in Logan Square home
Their remains, found in a home in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Avenue, were in an “advanced state of decomposition,” police said.
Police conducting a well-being check found the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man late Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Samuel Cano, 6, and Josean D. Cano, 40, found about 10:20 p.m. in a bedroom of the home in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Avenue, had been there for an unknown amount of time and were in an “advanced state of decomposition,” according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Both were pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m., the office said. Autopsies were scheduled for later Wednesday.
Area 5 detectives are conducting a death investigation.
