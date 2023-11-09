The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus

A 29-year-old was in a traffic crash Wednesday night when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns. The man exchanged gunfire with the three men, one of whom is in custody Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Media Wire
   
SHARE Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus
Crime scene tape. File photo

Sun-Times file

A motorist got into an exchange of gunfire with three gunmen who confronted him after he crashed his car Wednesday evening on the Near West Side, Chicago police said. 

The 29-year-old driver was in a traffic crash about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of South Desplaines Street near the University of Illinois Chicago when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns, according to police. 

The 29-year-old, who has a concealed carry license, exchanged gunfire with the three assailants, who then fled after shooting him three times in the legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

One of the assailants was in custody, said police, after he showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound and refused to answer any questions as to how he was shot, police said. No charges have been announced for the suspect, who was identified by the victim.

Next Up In Crime
Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
Rapper’s girlfriend recalls gunfight with his killers: ‘I picked up Duck’s gun and started shooting back’
16-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
Judge detains pair charged in shooting death of 31-year-old single mother at ATM in southwest suburban Worth
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Austin shooting
Policía alerta de series de robos a mano armada en el suroeste de Chicago
The Latest
The Sharks’ season is off to a terrible start with coach David Quinn.
Blackhawks
Sharks’ disastrous start to tanking season shows how well Blackhawks handled theirs
The Sharks entered this season looking similar to last season’s Hawks, but their paths have quickly diverged. While Luke Richardson kept the Hawks competitive and scrappy last year, David Quinn’s Sharks have been comically inept.
By Ben Pope
 
Screenshot_2023_11_09_at_6.05.33_AM.png
News
Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
He was escorting a man outside of the strip club just after 4 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clinton Street when a black Tesla pulled up and fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife’s platonic texting with man is bothering me
After she was caught flirting with the guy, they cut off communications, but now they’re back to messaging and husband considers it a threat to the marriage.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Adrien Brody (left) plays the leader of a men’s group that takes in resentful Ralphie (Jesse Eisenberg) in “Manodrome.”
Movies and TV
Jesse Eisenberg’s feeble ‘Manodrome’ thinks it’s doing heavy lifting
Movie makes all the obvious moves as unhappy men meet up to vent and whine.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of DJ Moore making a play against the Chargers.
Bears
3 keys for Bears in bizarrely big game vs. Panthers
What the rest of the country likely sees as a random Thursday night game between two bad teams carries significant effect on the Bears’ future.
By Jason Lieser
 