Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus

A motorist got into an exchange of gunfire with three gunmen who confronted him after he crashed his car Wednesday evening on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old driver was in a traffic crash about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of South Desplaines Street near the University of Illinois Chicago when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns, according to police.

The 29-year-old, who has a concealed carry license, exchanged gunfire with the three assailants, who then fled after shooting him three times in the legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

One of the assailants was in custody, said police, after he showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound and refused to answer any questions as to how he was shot, police said. No charges have been announced for the suspect, who was identified by the victim.