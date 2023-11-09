The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side

The girl was walking about 3 a.m. when someone in a black BMW drove up and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side
A hospital emergency room sign

Adobe Stock Photo

A teenage girl was shot and wounded early Thursday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood – a couple blocks from Holy Cross Hospital.

The 17-year-old was walking about 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 71st Street when someone in a black BMW pulled up and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left back and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, 2701 W 68th St., where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus
Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
Rapper’s girlfriend recalls gunfight with his killers: ‘I picked up Duck’s gun and started shooting back’
16-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
Judge detains pair charged in shooting death of 31-year-old single mother at ATM in southwest suburban Worth
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Austin shooting
The Latest
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke trial on hold for a week after lawyer tests positive for COVID
Burke’s trial is expected to last six weeks, until mid-December. But the slow jury selection and COVID delay now threaten to push the trial deep into the holiday season.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Benetti_Stone_01.JPG
Sports Media
Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’
Benetti had one year left on the two-year contract he signed with the Sox before last season.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Florida Atlantic’s Nicholas Boyd (2) loses control of the ball to Loyola’s Patrick Mwamba during the second half Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.
College Sports
Loyola shows promise, but can’t put together complete game in 75-62 loss to No. 10 Florida Atlantic
FAU led by 18 early in the second before Loyola scored 11 straight, closing to 50-43. But FAU regrouped.
By Kyle Williams
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus
A 29-year-old was in a traffic crash Wednesday night when a black Dodge Charger pulled up and three men got out of the car with handguns. The man exchanged gunfire with the three men, one of whom is in custody Thursday.
By Sun-Times Media Wire
 
The Sharks’ season is off to a terrible start with coach David Quinn.
Blackhawks
Sharks’ disastrous start to tanking season shows how well Blackhawks handled theirs
The Sharks entered this season looking similar to last season’s Hawks, but their paths have quickly diverged. While Luke Richardson kept the Hawks competitive and scrappy last year, David Quinn’s Sharks have been comically inept.
By Ben Pope
 