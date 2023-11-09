Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side

A teenage girl was shot and wounded early Thursday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood – a couple blocks from Holy Cross Hospital.

The 17-year-old was walking about 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 71st Street when someone in a black BMW pulled up and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left back and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, 2701 W 68th St., where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody.

