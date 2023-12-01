The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
Body pulled from Chicago River in the Loop

Officials responded about 9:50 a.m. to the area of North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive.

By  Kade Heather
   
A body was recovered from the Chicago River early Friday near the intersection of North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive, officials said.

A body was recovered from the Chicago River early Friday in the Loop.

Officials responded about 9:50 a.m. to the area of North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive, where they found a person in the water who was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The person’s identification hasn’t been determined, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A McDonald’s located at 70 E. Garfield Blvd. in the Washington Park neighborhood was the scene of shooting that left 9-month-old baby girl in critical condition Tuesday night .
