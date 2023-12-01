Body pulled from Chicago River in the Loop

A body was recovered from the Chicago River early Friday in the Loop.

Officials responded about 9:50 a.m. to the area of North Michigan Avenue and East Wacker Drive, where they found a person in the water who was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The person’s identification hasn’t been determined, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

