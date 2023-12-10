The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Crime

Man shot, wounded in Chatham

A man was shot in an altercation in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street about 7:54 p.m. Sunday. He was in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg

A 20-year-old man who was shot and wounded in Chatham on Sunday night has been hospitalized, police said.

The man was in a parking lot in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street about 7:54 p.m. He got into a “physical altercation,” and a man fired shots at him, according to police.

The victim took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

