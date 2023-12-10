Man shot, wounded in Chatham

A 20-year-old man who was shot and wounded in Chatham on Sunday night has been hospitalized, police said.

The man was in a parking lot in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street about 7:54 p.m. He got into a “physical altercation,” and a man fired shots at him, according to police.

The victim took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

