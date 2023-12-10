Man shot, wounded in Chatham

A 20-year-old man who was shot and wounded in Chatham on Sunday night has been hospitalized, police said.
The man was in a parking lot in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street about 7:54 p.m. He got into a “physical altercation,” and a man fired shots at him, according to police.
The victim took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
A man was driving ‘at a high rate of speed’ in the 8900 block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:52 p.m. Saturday when he hit the side of an apartment building, police said.
A two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Palatine Road near Wheeling Road, according to police. One person suffered serious injuries.
Chicago firefighters responding to reports of an apartment building fire Sunday at 6430 South Stony Island Ave. put the fire down by 8:51 p.m., officials said.
Thornton holds on to the top spot and Rich joins after defeating Simeon and taking the Wildcats to the limit.
Mr. Levin held various roles over five decades at Rush and was known as one of Chicago’s best diagnosticians. He was a mentor for generations, his colleagues said.