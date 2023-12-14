The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Boy, 14, shot in car in West Garfield Park

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle in the 4000 block of West Madison Street and was hospitalized in good condition, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle about 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported. No other information was available.

The Latest
Coby White
Bulls
Bulls beat Heat but lose guard Alex Caruso again
Caruso has been essential in this team trying to build an identity, and after missing the last two games with a left ankle injury, he returned Thursday. It was short-lived.
By Joe Cowley
 
Anthony Anderson appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022.
Movies and TV
2 hosts set: Anthony Anderson on the Emmys, Trevor Noah on the Grammys
Strike-delayed Emmy show is set for Jan. 15, with the Grammys three weeks later
By Associated Press
 
James Soto is embraced as he walks out of Stateville Correctional Center on Thursday evening. Soto, 62, was tried and wrongfully convicted of shooting two people in McKinley Park in 1981.
News
Cousins who served longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history exonerated after 42 years in prison
James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, were released Thursday night after a judge vacated their convictions. They were serving life sentences in the 1981 shooting deaths of a Marine and a teen girl in McKinley Park, and were 20 and 18 when they were wrongfully charged.
By David Struett
 
Morgan Mesi (right), a 34-year-old transgender Chicago man, speaks alongside attorney Caryn Lederer at a news conference announcing his lawsuit against his former employer for denying him gender affirming care, Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Health
Chicago man sues former employer, union for denying gender-affirming care: ‘I was shattered’
Morgan Mesi says Breakthru Beverage Illinois denied coverage of a bilateral mastectomy and hormone therapy, according to a complaint filed in federal court Thursday.
By Violet Miller
 
The Humboldt Park Puerto Rican flag seen at Western and Division, which acts as the neighborhood’s gateway, sits lit up for the first time since its installation in 1995.
News
Steel flags on Paseo Boricua shine bright with new lights to illuminate the holiday season
Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Cultural Center and its partners held a lighting ceremony to kick off a variety of events leading up to Three Kings Day on Jan. 6.
By Ambar Colón
 