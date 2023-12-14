Boy, 14, shot in car in West Garfield Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle about 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported. No other information was available.
