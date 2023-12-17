The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Teen shot, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was in the 7900 block of South Laflin Street when he was shot in the back Sunday, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old who was wounded in a shooting in Auburn Gresham is in critical condition.

The boy was in the 7900 block of South Laflin Street about 3:47 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the back, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

