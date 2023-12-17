Teen shot, critically wounded in Auburn Gresham
The boy was in the 7900 block of South Laflin Street about 3:47 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the back, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
