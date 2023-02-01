Illinois state troopers injured while pursuing stolen car on Dan Ryan

Two Illinois state troopers were injured as they pursued a suspected stolen car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday evening.

The troopers were on patrol near 47th Street about 5:15 p.m. when they spotted a black BMW that fit the description of a car stolen an hour earlier, according to the state police.

A trooper attempted to pull over the BMW but the driver fled, state police said. The BMW got stuck in traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue and troopers tried to approach it on foot.

But traffic opened up and the BMW struck their squad car and drove off, state police said. Two troopers suffered minor injuries.

Chicago police pulled over the BMW in the 4100 block of South Federal Street and placed a juvenile into custody, according to state police.