Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Illinois state troopers injured while pursuing stolen car on Dan Ryan

Illinois State Police troopers were patrolling near 47th Street when they saw a black BMW that fit the description of a car that was stolen an hour earlier, according to state police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.

Sun-Times file

Two Illinois state troopers were injured as they pursued a suspected stolen car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday evening.

The troopers were on patrol near 47th Street about 5:15 p.m. when they spotted a black BMW that fit the description of a car stolen an hour earlier, according to the state police.

A trooper attempted to pull over the BMW but the driver fled, state police said. The BMW got stuck in traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue and troopers tried to approach it on foot.

But traffic opened up and the BMW struck their squad car and drove off, state police said. Two troopers suffered minor injuries.

Chicago police pulled over the BMW in the 4100 block of South Federal Street and placed a juvenile into custody, according to state police.

The Latest
Antlers intact on a buck skeleton found while shed hunting. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Disappearing into hunting shed antlers, finding a surprise
Part of the joy of hunting shed antlers is disappearing in a still time of the year; some times, like Saturday, there are surprising finds.
By Dale Bowman
 
Shooting.jpeg
Crime
Charges filed against man, woman in home invasion on Northwest Side where 80-year-old man shot one of intruders
Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of the home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday and began fighting with the 80-year-old man when he answered, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Teen walks around house, answers door in her underwear
Disgusted reader wants to advise niece, 18, to cover up in front of strangers.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Gunther_s_Millions_S1_E1_00_19_25_19_1.png
Movies and TV
An $80 million dog? ‘Gunther’s Millions’ has some but not all of the answers
Four-part Netflix doc makes too much of a saga full of gimmicks and fakery.
By Richard Roeper
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) on Tuesday morning and rival candidates Willie Wilson (center) and Ja’Mal Green (right) earlier this month.&nbsp;
Elections
Lightfoot, Green blast Wilson for ‘rabbits’ remark at forum — but Wilson stands by his take on suspects
In a testy debate between nine mayoral candidates, businessman Willie Wilson was targeted for his repeated calls for police to be allowed to ‘hunt people down like rabbits.’ Wilson made no apologies, saying anyone who kills someone, ‘well, they put themselves down there.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 