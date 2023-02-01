The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Charges filed against man, woman in home invasion on Northwest Side where 80-year-old man shot one of intruders

Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of the home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday and began fighting with the 80-year-old man when he answered, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Shooting.jpeg

Apartment building in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street where an 80-year-old man shot an intruder.

Emmanuel Camarillo | Sun-Times

A man and a woman have been charged with forcing their way into a home on the Northwest Side, where an 80-year-old resident shot and seriously wounded the man, according to Chicago police.

Mansfield Wallace, 51, and Tabitha Hemphill, 31, knocked on the door of the home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday and began fighting with the 80-year-old man when he answered, police said.

The resident, who has a FOID card, shot at the couple and wounded the man in the chest, police said. The couple drove to Resurrection, where the man was listed in critical condition. The resident was transported to Resurrection for injuries suffered in the fight, police said.

Wallace was charged with home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery of a victim over 60 and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Hemphill was charged with home invasion causing great bodily harm.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

