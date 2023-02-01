Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Roseland

A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.
Officers responding to a shots fired call about 8:15 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue found the boy, 17, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives were investigating.
