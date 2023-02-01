The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Roseland

Officers found the teenager about 8:15 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired call about 8:15 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue found the boy, 17, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives were investigating.

