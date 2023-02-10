The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death while driving in Morgan Park

The man, 31, was shot in the 11300 block of South Throop Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death while driving in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was shot about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and crashed into a fence, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

No one was in custody.

