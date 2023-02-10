Man shot to death while driving in Morgan Park

A man was shot to death while driving in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The 31-year-old was shot about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the head and crashed into a fence, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, 24, was shot in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue, police said.
Federal Medicaid matching funds increased during the pandemic. When the increase ends, hospital closures that are already a national problem could get worse.
Nations, who is running in 43rd Ward, was once molested on a CTA staircase.
“We currently don’t have a clear motive for why a 16-year-old would want to shoot and kill other kids,” Police Supt. David Brown said. “And it’s unconscionable, as you can imagine, trying to find some reasoning behind it. It’s senseless. There’s no good reason.”
A viewer’s guide to the NFL’s big game, TV broadcast, commercials and the halftime show for Sunday.