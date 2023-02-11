The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Man fatally shot in Chatham

He was shot in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a,m,, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

