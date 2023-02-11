Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood.
The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a,m,, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
