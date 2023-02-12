3 killed, 15 others wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Three people were killed and 15 others were wounded so far in weekend shootings in Chicago.



A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and opened gunfire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken initially in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a third man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the Far North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, police said. He was taken initially in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, but died due to his injuries, police said.

A man was shot Friday as he stepped off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side, police said. The 38-year-old victim was arguing with another person around 5:45 p.m. when that person pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. The shooting occurred as the two exited onto the Illinois Medical District station platform, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

At least 14 others had been wounded by gunfire since 5 p.m. Friday.