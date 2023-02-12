The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Little Italy

The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. Sunday when two men walked up to him and one opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m.  in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and opened gunfire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken initially in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

No one was in custody.

