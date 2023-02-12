Man shot to death while sitting in car in Little Italy

A man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side.
The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and opened gunfire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken initially in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.
No one was in custody.
Former student, 16, accused in Juarez High School December shooting that killed 2 had been expelled, prosecutors say
The Latest
Simeon has cemented its hold on the top spot and Downers Grove North joins the top 10.
Donovan knows his team has trouble stopping the “bleeding,” especially late in games. The hope now is there’s still enough time left in the season to turn it around.
Imagining a Sky Sidewalk might help clarify the school voucher scam.
The man, 23, was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with President Joe Biden about the object, and jets from both countries, operating as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, were scrambled.