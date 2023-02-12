Man shot, killed in Chatham

A man who was shot in Chatham on Sunday has died, police said.
The man, whose age was not known, got into an argument with someone in the 400 block of East 83rd Street when the person drew a gun and fired multiple times, according to Chicago police.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
