Sunday, February 12, 2023
Man shot, killed in Chatham

The man, whose age is unknown, had gotten into an argument with someone when the other person drew a weapon and fired at him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot in Chatham on Sunday has died, police said.

The man, whose age was not known, got into an argument with someone in the 400 block of East 83rd Street when the person drew a gun and fired multiple times, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Chinatown, police said.
Suburban Chicago
Man, 71, killed in Robbins after car was struck by stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-olds
Three teens were arrested on the scene and taken into custody by the Robbins Police Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago
Chicago football fans thrilled to see historic Super Bowl duel between two Black QBs. ‘It’s amazing.’
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes make history. For decades, white owners and coaches assumed Black players couldn’t grasp the technicalities of the position.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Music
Rihanna, pregnant again, shines bright in high-flying Super Bowl halftime show
Pop stars wears a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she dances on a transparent square over the turf.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
Bears
Lincoln-Way East’s Nick Allegretti becomes dad on Super Bowl Sunday
The Chiefs’ backup guard became a father to twin girls when wife Christina gave birth before sunrise Sunday in Chicago.
By Patrick Finley
 
Obituaries
David Jude Jolicoeur, De La Soul rapper Trugoy the Dove, dies at 54
He was a founding member of the Long Island hip hop trio.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
 