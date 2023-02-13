The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Two men in car wounded in drive-by outside West Ridge restaurant that sent patrons ducking for cover

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Peterson Street, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people in a car were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a West Ridge restaurant Sunday night that sent patrons inside ducking for cover.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Peterson Street, according to Chicago police. Two men, 21 and 20, were traveling west when someone in a sedan fired at them.

The 21-year-old was hit in the right ankle and taken in good condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said. The other man was grazed in the head and taken to Swedish Covenant in fair condition.

No one inside the restaurant was hit by the gunfire. But video shows patrons knocking over chairs as they ran for safety. 

No one was in custody.

