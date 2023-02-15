The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Man fatally shot outside Far South Side laundromat

The man, 28, was found just before 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death in a parking lot of a laundromat in Altgeld Gardens early Wednesday.

The man, 28, was found just before 1 a.m. on the 13300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

