Man shot during attempted robbery at party in South Loop apartment

A man was shot and seriously wounded during an attempted robbery at a party in a South Loop apartment early Wednesday, police say.
The man, 27, was attacked in a 14th floor apartment in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue about 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the neck and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
SWAT officers were called to the building to secure the scene but did not make any arrests, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
