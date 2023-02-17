Man dies days after shooting on Lower West Side
Jorge Garcia, 43, was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone approached him from behind and fired shots.
Jorge Garcia, 43, was walking on the sidewalk about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone approached him from behind and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Garcia was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.
He died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.
