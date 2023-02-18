4-month-old dies of injuries from child abuse in Albany Park

The death of a 4-month-old girl on Friday is being investigated by child welfare officials after the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined she died of injuries from child abuse.

Emergency crews were called about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue when Zury Cruz Sumba was reported to be unconscious and not breathing, Chicago fire officials said.

Sumba was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 12 hours later, county records show.

The girl’s death was ruled a homicide Saturday following an autopsy where it was determined she died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokesman for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency had prior contact with the family and is conducting an investigation.

Chicago police said Saturday that detectives had not yet been notified.

No arrests were reported.