Woman charged in child abuse incident that led to death of 4-month-old girl

A woman has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old girl who child welfare officials said died of injuries from child abuse Friday afternoon in Albany Park.

Norma Chagnama, 29, was arrested Saturday and faces one count of murder, Chicago police said.

According to emergency responders, the girl was reported unconscious and not breathing about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died about 12 hours later, county records show.

Following the girl’s autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide because she had multiple injuries indicating child abuse, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

No other details, including Chagnama’s relationship to the girl, have been released.

She is expected to appear in bond court Monday.