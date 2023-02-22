Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home

A woman was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside a Belmont Cragin home on the Northwest Side.
Yasmine Moreno, 26, was found with gunshot wounds to her head about 1:05 p.m. inside a home in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident may be domestic.
No one was in custody.
