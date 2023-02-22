The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home

Police say the incident may be domestic.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.

A woman was found shot to death Feb. 20, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside a Belmont Cragin home on the Northwest Side.

Yasmine Moreno, 26, was found with gunshot wounds to her head about 1:05 p.m. inside a home in the 5500 block of West Diversey Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident may be domestic.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
CPS spending $76 million to upgrade aging security cameras
Man charged with killing childhood friend
Lyft driver killed in Near West Side shooting ‘was a loving and wonderful person’
‘Always somebody you should be around.’ Classmates remember 13-year-old boy shot and killed along with 1-year-old girl and her 19-year-old dad
Heather Mack’s cousin named guardian of daughter Stella as Mack awaits 2nd murder trial
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
The man, 57, was in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sean_Karen_1039__1_.jpg
Obituaries
Nick Luzietti, ‘rebel’ interior designer who transformed office spaces, dies at 76
Mr. Luzietti inspired a generation of young designers to think differently.
By Mitch Dudek
 
eventChorus.png
Events
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper
Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper will answer your questions about the upcoming 95th Academy Awards® on March 9.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
weHearYou_littleVillage_120822_digital_1_EventChorus_generic__1_.png
News
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
Talk with our journalists, including our new executive editor, at our upcoming community listening session on March 21 in Rogers Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jolie Jimenez, 48, who said her property tax bill increased from about $1,000 to $11,000, stands outside her three-floor apartment in Pilsen.
La Voz Chicago
El aumento a los impuestos de propiedad provoca protestas y talleres para ayudar a reducir las facturas
Una protesta el jueves en el centro y un taller el sábado en La Villita son las últimas de una serie de acciones para ayudar a los propietarios a ahorrar dinero y cambiar el proceso que condujo a los aumentos.
By Michael Loria
 