Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Tuesday evening, police said.
Bartholomew Beal, 57, was in a business that appeared to be abandoned in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue just after 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
