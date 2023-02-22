The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The man, 57, was in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Tuesday evening, police said.

Bartholomew Beal, 57, was in a business that appeared to be abandoned in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue just after 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

