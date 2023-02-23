Man dies a week after shooting in New City

A man has died a week after he was shot while driving in New City on the South Side.

Demonte Mitchell, 21, was in the 2100 block of West 54th Street about 5:50 p.m. Feb. 10 when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

His vehicle struck two parked cars and overturned, police said.

Mitchell was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He died Feb. 17, officials said.

Autopsy results released Thursday confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives were investigating.

